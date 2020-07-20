Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 28.94 points or 0.38% at 7599.76 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.31%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.21%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.17%),NMDC Ltd (down 0.93%),Vedanta Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.67%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.56%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.34%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 2.11%), moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 254.59 or 0.69% at 37274.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 79 points or 0.72% at 10980.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.05 points or 0.83% at 12888.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.51 points or 0.8% at 4467.71.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1092 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

