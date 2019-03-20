Volumes spurt at Carborundum Universal Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 20.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72876 shares

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 March 2019.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 69.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.76 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.54% to Rs.778.20. Volumes stood at 5.53 lakh shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19719 shares. The stock rose 2.94% to Rs.1,416.20. Volumes stood at 12711 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32495 shares. The stock increased 0.68% to Rs.683.55. Volumes stood at 20568 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd recorded volume of 46805 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9951 shares. The stock lost 0.29% to Rs.2,689.95. Volumes stood at 2472 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 14:30 IST

