Reliance Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2019.
Reliance Communications Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 4.84 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 150.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
SpiceJet Ltd surged 5.46% to Rs 83.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
Godrej Properties Ltd soared 4.23% to Rs 783.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12757 shares in the past one month.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 4.11% to Rs 70.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 3.94% to Rs 94.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
