Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.55, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.8% in last one year as compared to a 13.49% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.55, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11525.4. The Sensex is at 38405.59, up 0.11%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 6.25% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3027.4, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.69 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 206.8, up 1.72% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is down 3.8% in last one year as compared to a 13.49% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 33.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
