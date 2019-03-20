Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.55, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.8% in last one year as compared to a 13.49% jump in and a 15.27% jump in the Metal index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.55, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11525.4. The Sensex is at 38405.59, up 0.11%. Ltd has gained around 6.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 7.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3027.4, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 206.8, up 1.72% on the day. is down 3.8% in last one year as compared to a 13.49% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 33.74 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)