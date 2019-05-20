APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 44.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.15% to Rs 2024.11 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tubes rose 44.67% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.15% to Rs 2024.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1454.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.25% to Rs 148.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.72% to Rs 6894.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5156.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

