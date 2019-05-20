JUST IN
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 44.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.15% to Rs 2024.11 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 44.67% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.15% to Rs 2024.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1454.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.25% to Rs 148.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.72% to Rs 6894.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5156.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2024.111454.58 39 6894.645156.13 34 OPM %6.857.06 -5.707.20 - PBDT112.6481.93 37 291.20297.75 -2 PBT95.4266.97 42 226.94244.34 -7 NP61.7042.65 45 148.25158.13 -6

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:29 IST

