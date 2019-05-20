APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 44.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the December 2018 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.81%
Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
DC players participate in 'Meet & Greet' event
APL Apollo Tubes felicitates Special Olympic medallists in presence of Delhi Capitals players
-
Sales rise 39.15% to Rs 2024.11 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 44.67% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.15% to Rs 2024.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1454.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.25% to Rs 148.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.72% to Rs 6894.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5156.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2024.111454.58 39 6894.645156.13 34 OPM %6.857.06 -5.707.20 - PBDT112.6481.93 37 291.20297.75 -2 PBT95.4266.97 42 226.94244.34 -7 NP61.7042.65 45 148.25158.13 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU