Volumes spurt at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Ashok Leyland Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 September 2021.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd registered volume of 63055 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 45.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1400 shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.3,245.45. Volumes stood at 1707 shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd saw volume of 123.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.64 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.08% to Rs.121.55. Volumes stood at 7.89 lakh shares in the last session.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd saw volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23263 shares. The stock increased 10.77% to Rs.167.20. Volumes stood at 22381 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd saw volume of 34.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.84% to Rs.190.45. Volumes stood at 23.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62591 shares. The stock increased 8.07% to Rs.415.25. Volumes stood at 84552 shares in the last session.

