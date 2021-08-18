Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slips 2.17%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.19% over last one month compared to 2.41% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.64% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 2.17% today to trade at Rs 340.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.52% to quote at 3094.14. The index is down 2.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 1.59% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 1.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 80.45 % over last one year compared to the 45.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.19% over last one month compared to 2.41% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2230 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 377.4 on 03 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 222.4 on 09 Sep 2020.

