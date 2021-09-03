Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 57.14 points or 0.79% at 7293.43 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 3.4%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.93%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.64%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.56%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.04%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.97%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.88%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.83%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 4.65%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.25%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.35 or 0.32% at 58034.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.85 points or 0.31% at 17287.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.05 points or 0.46% at 27319.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.73 points or 0.66% at 8472.2.

On BSE,1717 shares were trading in green, 840 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

