Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 49.54 points or 1.5% at 3343.12 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 7.74%), Sobha Ltd (up 5.97%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.42%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.93%),DLF Ltd (up 1.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.72%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.58%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.5%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.11%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.35 or 0.32% at 58034.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.85 points or 0.31% at 17287.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.05 points or 0.46% at 27319.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.73 points or 0.66% at 8472.2.

On BSE,1717 shares were trading in green, 840 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

