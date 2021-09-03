Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 311.65 points or 0.81% at 38787.73 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 6.2%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.34%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.59%),Blue Star Ltd (up 0.56%),Voltas Ltd (up 0.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.44%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.4%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.35%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.48%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.21%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.35 or 0.32% at 58034.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.85 points or 0.31% at 17287.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.05 points or 0.46% at 27319.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.73 points or 0.66% at 8472.2.

On BSE,1717 shares were trading in green, 840 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)