Volumes spurt at GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd counter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Coforge Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 February 2023.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 889.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 197.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.50 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.54% to Rs.36.95. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 10.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36898 shares. The stock slipped 9.18% to Rs.301.80. Volumes stood at 46758 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16808 shares. The stock lost 1.56% to Rs.4,361.30. Volumes stood at 10802 shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 20944 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7044 shares. The stock slipped 5.19% to Rs.688.85. Volumes stood at 7141 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 1771 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock slipped 2.33% to Rs.861.95. Volumes stood at 404 shares in the last session.

