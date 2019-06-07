Volumes spurt at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd counter

-
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 713.22 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 66.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.71 lakh shares
Steel Authority of India Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 June 2019.
Steel Authority of India Ltd witnessed volume of 52.3 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.31% to Rs.48.85. Volumes stood at 10.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Manappuram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 7.42 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.03% to Rs.132.10. Volumes stood at 4.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61496 shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.73.80. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.13% to Rs.751.80. Volumes stood at 12.07 lakh shares in the last session.
