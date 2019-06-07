Volumes spurt at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd counter

Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 713.22 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 66.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.71 lakh shares

Steel Authority of India Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 June 2019.

Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 713.22 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 66.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.134.70. Volumes stood at 25.3 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 52.3 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.31% to Rs.48.85. Volumes stood at 10.44 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 7.42 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.03% to Rs.132.10. Volumes stood at 4.18 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61496 shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.73.80. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.13% to Rs.751.80. Volumes stood at 12.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)