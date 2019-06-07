Blackstone may buy Indiabulls Real Estate promoters' stake for around USD 1 billion

US-based investment firm may acquire Real Estate's promoters' stake at an estimated enterprise value of around USD 1 billion, sources said Thursday.

might buy promoters' total 39 per cent stake in through a joint venture with Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group, they added.

Group is looking to exit the business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of with the

Sources said the talks between and are at an advanced stage.

The deal could be struck at an enterprise value of around USD 1 billion, they added.

and Blackstone declined to comment, while could not be reached.

Indiabulls has been selling its commercial assets to Blackstone.

In December 2018, it sold 50 per cent stake in two office assets in Gurgaon to Blackstone at an enterprise value of Rs 464 crore.

Early 2018, Indiabulls had sold 50 per cent stake in its two prime commercial assets in to Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,500 crore.

Indiabulls has an equal joint venture with Blackstone. The JV has 3.3 million sq ft completed asset with annuity income of Rs 670 crore, while 0.8 million sq ft is under construction.

Blackstone and joint venture firm recently launched India's first to raise Rs 4,750 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)