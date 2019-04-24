Indiabulls Real Estate profit drops as it seeks to exit business

Real Estate, which is seeking to exit the ahead of the proposed merger of Housing Finance with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, has reported sharp decline in its net profit during fourth quarter of 2018-19 to Rs 109 crore from Rs 2,181 crore in the same period of previous year.

The revenue from operations dropped to Rs 1,822 crore from Rs 4,944 crore while total expenses came down to Rs 109 crore from Rs 2,181 crore in the same period, the company said in a statement.

The Group has reportedly sounded out joint venture partner and other leading developers like to offload its stake in

The promoters' stake in stands at 38.8 per cent. recently said that the has significantly shrunk.

Last year, Blackstone had bought a 50 per cent stake in office properties One Indiabulls and Centre in central for 730 million dollars (about Rs 5,088 crore).

Over the past one year, the company has been streamlining its real estate portfolio by exiting office and residential projects in markets like Chennai.

Indiabulls Real Estate was incorporated in 2006 with focus on construction and development of residential, commercial and special economic zone projects across major metros.

To grow its footprint internationally, it branched out to with some marquee projects in upscale central

On April 5, and announced a merger plan in an all-stock deal.

The merged entity, to be called Indiabulls Lakshmi Vilas Bank, will be among the top eight in by size and profitability. The plan is awaiting regulatory approvals.

