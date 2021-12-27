Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 148.47 points or 0.6% at 25032.09 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 6.49%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 4.99%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 3.45%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 2.57%),Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.24%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 2.18%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 2.17%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.15%), and Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 1.82%).

On the other hand, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.32%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 1.93%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 1.86%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.05 or 0.22% at 56997.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.5 points or 0.28% at 16956.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 5.84 points or 0.02% at 28372.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.67 points or 0.26% at 8536.26.

On BSE,1508 shares were trading in green, 1396 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

