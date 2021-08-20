Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 25.17 points or 0.07% at 33594.88 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Vakrangee Ltd (up 9.7%), Mindtree Ltd (up 5.18%),Majesco Ltd (up 5%),NELCO Ltd (up 4.99%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 2.75%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.59%), Mastek Ltd (up 2.22%), Hind Rectifiers Ltd (up 1.88%), and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 1.71%).

On the other hand, KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.79%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.26%), and eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.14%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.39 or 0.31% at 55455.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.45 points or 0.4% at 16503.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.65 points or 0.33% at 26150.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.5 points or 0.39% at 8109.6.

On BSE,815 shares were trading in green, 1779 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

