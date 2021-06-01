Volumes soar at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 75.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.95 lakh shares

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 June 2021.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 75.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.69% to Rs.498.40. Volumes stood at 7.9 lakh shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 265.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.31% to Rs.113.45. Volumes stood at 81.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 9.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.58% to Rs.890.95. Volumes stood at 85658 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd clocked volume of 229.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.59% to Rs.123.15. Volumes stood at 61.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 4.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86566 shares. The stock increased 14.39% to Rs.528.10. Volumes stood at 50739 shares in the last session.

