Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 281.69 points or 1.5% at 19030.66 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.51%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.3%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.52%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.49%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.67%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.88%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.72%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.07%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 13.37 or 0.02% at 61273.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.25 points or 0.15% at 18294.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.09 points or 0.15% at 28922.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.79 points or 0.03% at 8998.94.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 1162 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)