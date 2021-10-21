Just Dial slips after Q2 PAT drops 30% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Just Dial fell 1.62% to Rs 868 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 30.48% to Rs 32.91 crore on 6.89% decline in net sales to Rs 155.98 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Profit before tax fell 26.26% to Rs 42.79 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Operating EBITDA fell 64.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16 crore during the quarter. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 10.2% in Q2 September 2021 compared with 26.7% in the corresponding period last year.

Deferred revenue stood at Rs 334.2 crore, up 8.7% QoQ and up 19.6% YoY.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 149.5 million, up 14.5% YoY and 20.5% QoQ. 83.4% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 12.2% on desktop/PC and 4.4% on the voice platform.

Total active listings stood at 31 million as on 30 September 2021, an increase of 3.3% YoY and 1.3% QoQ. 405,662 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 17.7 million listings were geocoded as on 30 September 2021, up 3.7% YoY. Total images in listings stood at 109.7 million, up 13.5% YoY and up 3.1% QoQ.

Cash and investments stood at Rs 3,773.4 crore as on 30 September 2021 compared to Rs 1,427.4 crore as on 30 September 2020 and Rs 1,533 crore as on 30 June 2021. This increase is on account of Rs 2,164.9 crore received upon preferential issue of equity shares to RRVL.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)