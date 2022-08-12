Volumes spurt at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 9.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 458.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2092 shares

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, KSB Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 August 2022.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 9.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 458.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2092 shares. The stock slipped 1.45% to Rs.1,963.50. Volumes stood at 1685 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd notched up volume of 91.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 97.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93194 shares. The stock slipped 1.44% to Rs.634.60. Volumes stood at 26443 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd recorded volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38333 shares. The stock gained 1.48% to Rs.123.40. Volumes stood at 18827 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 8697 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1169 shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.1,672.50. Volumes stood at 2088 shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 44148 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9457 shares. The stock dropped 8.66% to Rs.927.55. Volumes stood at 13535 shares in the last session.

