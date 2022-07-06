Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.67%, gains for five straight sessions

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 943.6, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% jump in NIFTY and a 15.04% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 943.6, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15922.75. The Sensex is at 53559.21, up 0.8%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 9.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12233.75, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 940.1, up 1.39% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is down 11.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% jump in NIFTY and a 15.04% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 27.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

