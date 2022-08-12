Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 379.09 points or 2.01% at 19285.17 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.12%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.98%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.44%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.24%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.77%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.6%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.56%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.34%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.96%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 59.59 or 0.1% at 59273.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.05 points or 0.12% at 17637.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 92.06 points or 0.33% at 27890.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.42 points or 0.28% at 8774.15.

On BSE,1578 shares were trading in green, 1056 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)