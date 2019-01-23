Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

-
Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 82.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3284 shares
Max India Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 January 2019.
Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 82.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3284 shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.1,060.35. Volumes stood at 1805 shares in the last session.
Max India Ltd saw volume of 4.3 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 40.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10671 shares. The stock increased 0.53% to Rs.85.45. Volumes stood at 2737 shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 29.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12979 shares. The stock gained 4.00% to Rs.1,269.20. Volumes stood at 5589 shares in the last session.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd witnessed volume of 66.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.35.50. Volumes stood at 1.67 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 5.16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69849 shares. The stock lost 11.06% to Rs.305.95. Volumes stood at 51186 shares in the last session.
