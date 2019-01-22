SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2019.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 32.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd lost 5.30% to Rs 120.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33881 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd tumbled 5.16% to Rs 137. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vakrangee Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 45.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd corrected 4.89% to Rs 9.33. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
