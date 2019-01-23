Vodafone Idea Ltd Surges 1.2%

JUST IN
Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 9.37% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.76% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd gained 1.2% today to trade at Rs 33.85. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.64% to quote at 988.61. The index is up 0.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 0.81% and Bharti Infratel Ltd added 0.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 37.22 % over last one year compared to the 0.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 9.37% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15626 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.48 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 102 on 22 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 32.1 on 11 Dec 2018.

