Vodafone Idea Ltd Surges 1.2%

Idea Ltd gained 1.2% today to trade at Rs 33.85. The BSE Telecom is up 0.64% to quote at 988.61. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd increased 0.81% and added 0.63% on the day.

Idea Ltd has lost 9.37% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15626 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.48 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 102 on 22 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 32.1 on 11 Dec 2018.

