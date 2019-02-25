-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies shares drop over 5% post quarterly result
Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services fixes record date for interim dividend
Corporation Bank leads gainers in 'A' group
Zensar Q3 net profit dips 6% to Rs 56.5 cr, sees strong deal momentum
-
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 64.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8426 shares
Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 February 2019.
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 64.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8426 shares. The stock slipped 0.36% to Rs.206.35. Volumes stood at 2828 shares in the last session.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.78 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30353 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.480.35. Volumes stood at 26639 shares in the last session.
Tata Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30640 shares. The stock slipped 0.52% to Rs.563.40. Volumes stood at 27515 shares in the last session.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd registered volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25849 shares. The stock slipped 0.66% to Rs.862.75. Volumes stood at 8697 shares in the last session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 19088 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3932 shares. The stock lost 2.50% to Rs.597.00. Volumes stood at 3190 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU