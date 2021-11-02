VRL Logistics gallops after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 49 cr

VRL Logistics jumped 8.13% to Rs 410.35 after the company's net profit rose 60.23% to Rs 49.48 crore on 44.87% increase in net sales to Rs 636.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 57.51% to Rs 65.68 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

EBITDA rose 28.62% to Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 18.03% in Q2 September 2021, lower than 20.25% in Q2 September 2020.

During the quarter, freight charges climbed 56.31% YoY to Rs 427.34 crore. Employee expense jumped 21.26% YoY to Rs 90.06 crore.

The company's revenue from good transport segment rose 39.51% YoY to Rs 568.81 crore. Revenue from bus transport segment surged 199.52% YoY to Rs 50.26 crore.

VRL Logistics said that overall demand picked up in the second quarter and business growth was back to pre-pandemic levels. Inspite of the difficulties faced, the impact on business was lesser than the first wave witnessed last year, as supply chains were well evolved enough to cope with localized and staggered lockdowns.

The firm announced addition of 22 new branches in Q2FY22 and overall 31 new branches in H1FY22. The company is planning to expand network by opening new branches in untapped market.

Net debt increased from Rs 101.44 crore as on 31 March 2021 to Rs 153.71 crore as on 30 September 2021.

VRL Logistics is largest and leading transportation and logistics company in India.

