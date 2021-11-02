VRL Logistics gallops after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 49 cr

-
ALSO READ
VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 1636.45% in the March 2021 quarter
VRL Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.04 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Allcargo to acquire 65% stake in ECU Worldwide (Nordicon)
VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 60.23% in the September 2021 quarter
Nifty slips to 16,250; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%
-
VRL Logistics jumped 8.13% to Rs 410.35 after the company's net profit rose 60.23% to Rs 49.48 crore on 44.87% increase in net sales to Rs 636.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 57.51% to Rs 65.68 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
EBITDA rose 28.62% to Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 18.03% in Q2 September 2021, lower than 20.25% in Q2 September 2020.
During the quarter, freight charges climbed 56.31% YoY to Rs 427.34 crore. Employee expense jumped 21.26% YoY to Rs 90.06 crore.
The company's revenue from good transport segment rose 39.51% YoY to Rs 568.81 crore. Revenue from bus transport segment surged 199.52% YoY to Rs 50.26 crore.
VRL Logistics said that overall demand picked up in the second quarter and business growth was back to pre-pandemic levels. Inspite of the difficulties faced, the impact on business was lesser than the first wave witnessed last year, as supply chains were well evolved enough to cope with localized and staggered lockdowns.
The firm announced addition of 22 new branches in Q2FY22 and overall 31 new branches in H1FY22. The company is planning to expand network by opening new branches in untapped market.
Net debt increased from Rs 101.44 crore as on 31 March 2021 to Rs 153.71 crore as on 30 September 2021.
VRL Logistics is largest and leading transportation and logistics company in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU