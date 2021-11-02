Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 42.02 points or 1.4% at 3047.32 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 4.97%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.61%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.8%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.12%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.16%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.11%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.54%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.28%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.25%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.03%), GE T&D India Ltd (down 0.62%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.6 or 0.1% at 60197.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.3 points or 0.14% at 17953.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.77 points or 0.88% at 28542.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.24 points or 0.67% at 8954.14.

On BSE,1855 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

