SPARC Q2 FY22 net loss narrows to Rs 55 cr

On a standalone basis, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC)'s net loss during Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 55.14 crore as comperd to a net loss of Rs 61.37 crore in Q2 FY21.

Standalone revenue from operations surged 57.99% to Rs 27.87 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against Rs 17.64 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) gained 1.12% to Rs 269.90 on BSE. SPARC is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company, It was formed in 2007 through a demerger from Sun Pharma, a global leader in speciality generics.

