Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 105.1 points or 2.55% at 4232.23 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 6.69%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.68%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.28%),DLF Ltd (up 3.25%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.09%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.7%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.16%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.89%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.4%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.6 or 0.1% at 60197.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.3 points or 0.14% at 17953.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.77 points or 0.88% at 28542.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.24 points or 0.67% at 8954.14.

On BSE,1855 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

