VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 89.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 89.57% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 497.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.97% to Rs 90.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 2118.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2109.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

