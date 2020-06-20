VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 89.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 2.93% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra Logistics standalone net profit declines 57.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit declines 18.84% in the December 2019 quarter
Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 15.64% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 497.83 croreNet profit of VRL Logistics declined 89.57% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 497.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.97% to Rs 90.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 2118.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2109.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales497.83512.92 -3 2118.542109.54 0 OPM %11.3811.70 -14.0811.57 - PBDT48.5758.16 -16 271.84241.06 13 PBT3.2832.64 -90 104.31140.48 -26 NP2.1420.52 -90 90.1191.92 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU