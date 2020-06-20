JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Turbotech Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 89.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 497.83 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 89.57% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 497.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.97% to Rs 90.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 2118.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2109.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales497.83512.92 -3 2118.542109.54 0 OPM %11.3811.70 -14.0811.57 - PBDT48.5758.16 -16 271.84241.06 13 PBT3.2832.64 -90 104.31140.48 -26 NP2.1420.52 -90 90.1191.92 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU