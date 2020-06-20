National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.58% to Rs 10.48 croreNet loss of National Oxygen reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 43.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4811.59 -10 43.9346.21 -5 OPM %14.6919.59 -14.5218.55 - PBDT0.441.19 -63 1.853.95 -53 PBT-0.440.31 PL -1.560.42 PL NP-0.450.31 PL -1.573.56 PL
