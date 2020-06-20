JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.25% to Rs 72.73 crore

Net loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.25% to Rs 72.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.54% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.53% to Rs 455.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 665.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales72.73158.96 -54 455.93665.86 -32 OPM %-24.3615.63 -7.0216.32 - PBDT-16.9624.62 PL 33.83105.48 -68 PBT-19.7621.94 PL 21.0294.99 -78 NP-13.7113.84 PL 13.5969.83 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU