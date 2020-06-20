Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.25% to Rs 72.73 crore

Net loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.25% to Rs 72.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.54% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.53% to Rs 455.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 665.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

