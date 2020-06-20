Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Team Lease Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1596.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Chowgule Steamships reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.25% to Rs 72.73 croreNet loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.25% to Rs 72.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.54% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.53% to Rs 455.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 665.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales72.73158.96 -54 455.93665.86 -32 OPM %-24.3615.63 -7.0216.32 - PBDT-16.9624.62 PL 33.83105.48 -68 PBT-19.7621.94 PL 21.0294.99 -78 NP-13.7113.84 PL 13.5969.83 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU