Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilPressure Sensitive Systems (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.
