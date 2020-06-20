Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 1372.27 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 42.36% to Rs 264.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 1372.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1356.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.04% to Rs 959.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 773.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 4811.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5209.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

