Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 1372.27 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 42.36% to Rs 264.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 1372.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1356.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.04% to Rs 959.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 773.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 4811.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5209.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1372.271356.03 1 4811.245209.99 -8 OPM %27.9923.74 -26.4224.99 - PBDT447.12360.30 24 1513.131509.17 0 PBT346.31278.02 25 1139.521176.56 -3 NP264.70185.94 42 959.65773.65 24
