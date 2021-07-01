Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 37.78 points or 0.75% at 5070.36 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (up 16.08%), Fiem Industries Ltd (up 5.25%),Zee Media Corporation Ltd (up 4.94%),Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (up 4.51%),Munjal Auto Industries Ltd (up 4.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Endurance Technologies Ltd (up 4.04%), Info Edge (India) Ltd (up 3.98%), Lux Industries Ltd (up 3.61%), Affle India Ltd (up 3.55%), and Banco Products (India) Ltd (up 3.36%).

On the other hand, Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd (down 13.22%), TARC Ltd (down 5.53%), and Swaraj Engines Ltd (down 4.88%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 35.73 or 0.07% at 52518.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.15 points or 0.13% at 15742.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.8 points or 0.32% at 25312.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.03 points or 0.14% at 7859.78.

On BSE,1596 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)