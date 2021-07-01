Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 13.45 points or 0.49% at 2754.13 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.45%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.27%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.77%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.47%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.37%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.73%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.16%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.12%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 35.73 or 0.07% at 52518.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.15 points or 0.13% at 15742.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.8 points or 0.32% at 25312.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.03 points or 0.14% at 7859.78.

On BSE,1596 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

