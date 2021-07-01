Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 224.23 points or 0.94% at 23995.99 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.74%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.72%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.22%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.2%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.02%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.93%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.72%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.72%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.91%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.62%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.19%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 35.73 or 0.07% at 52518.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.15 points or 0.13% at 15742.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.8 points or 0.32% at 25312.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.03 points or 0.14% at 7859.78.

On BSE,1596 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)