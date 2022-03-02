VST Tillers Tractors February auto sales spurt 29% YoY to 3,436 units

VST Tillers Tractors advanced 2.98% to Rs 2,675.30 after the company's total sales jumped 28.88% to 3,436 units in February 2022 from 2,666 units sold in February 2021.

Sequentially, the company's total sales fell 5.75% in February 2022 from 3,646 units sold in January 2022.

The company's power tillers sales grew 39.50% to 3,012 units in February 2022 from 2,159 units in February 2021. Total tractor sales stood at 468 units in February 2022, 27.66% lower than 647 units sold in February 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors' net profit rose 7.4% to Rs 32.15 crore on a 5.9% surge in net sales to Rs 233.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

