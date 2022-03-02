Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

-
-
Capri Global Capital Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Marico Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 March 2022.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 96.17 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 47.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.91% to Rs.527.90. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 26316 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12490 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.592.80. Volumes stood at 25734 shares in the last session.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd registered volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.61% to Rs.448.75. Volumes stood at 4.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Marico Ltd clocked volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64209 shares. The stock lost 0.93% to Rs.509.90. Volumes stood at 99045 shares in the last session.
Tata Steel Ltd clocked volume of 8.49 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.61% to Rs.1,289.45. Volumes stood at 7.44 lakh shares in the last session.
