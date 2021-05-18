Wabco India Q4 PAT grows 51% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Wabco India's standalone net profit rose 51.2% to Rs 47.63 crore on 75.9% surge in net sales to Rs 712.32 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 51.1% to Rs 67.25 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 44.51 crore in Q4 FY20.

Meanwhile, the board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Wabco India manufactures automotive parts. The company produces electronic braking, stability, and suspension and transmission control systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, trailers and buses.

Shares of Wabco India tumbled 4.25% to Rs 6,437.75 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 6,384.05 to Rs 6,650 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)