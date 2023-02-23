JUST IN
Tarapur Transformers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages to participate in Chennai Food and Beverage Expo 2023

Capital Market 

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages announced its participation in the upcoming Chennai Food and Beverage Expo 2023.

Taking its mission to expand its presence across India one step further, WWFnB is bringing its entire range of high-quality products to the South Indian market. With a successful track record of establishing itself in various major markets in India, WWFnB is confident of achieving similar success in Chennai.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 15:02 IST

