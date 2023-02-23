SBI Cards allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 152,550 equity shares under ESOP on 22 February 2023.

The paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,45,91,43,890/- consisting of 94,59,14,389 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,46,06,69,390/- consisting of 94,60,66,939 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

