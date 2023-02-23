Deep Industries receives LoA from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn

-
-
The total estimated value of the said award is approximately USD 12.93 Mn equivalent to approximately Rs 106 crore.
The Company shall provide mobile Drilling Rigs of 1000 HP and Equipment together with providing of manpower in terms of roustabouts etc for maintaining the mud systems as per the requirement of the job.
