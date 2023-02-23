Deep Industries receives LoA from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn

JUST IN
Deep Industries has received Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation yesterday i.e on 22 February 2023 for Hiring of 1 numbers of 1000 HP Mobile Drilling Rigs for Ahmedabad Asset for a period of 3 years.

The total estimated value of the said award is approximately USD 12.93 Mn equivalent to approximately Rs 106 crore.

The Company shall provide mobile Drilling Rigs of 1000 HP and Equipment together with providing of manpower in terms of roustabouts etc for maintaining the mud systems as per the requirement of the job.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 13:57 IST

