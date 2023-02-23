MapmyIndia launches new line of Mappls Gadgets for cars and two-wheelers

MapmyIndia (C.

E. Info Systems) today announced the launch of its new line of Mappls Gadgets for cars and two-wheelers - including advanced Vehicle GPS trackers, Dash Cameras, In-Dash Navitainment Systems & Smart Helmet Kits.

Mappls Gadgets are available direct from the company at www.mapplsgadgets.com, as well as offline through approved genuine accessory showrooms of various OEMs, and can be shipped and installed pan India, with prices ranging from Rs 4,990 to Rs 38,990.

Users of Mappls Gadgets can access the various features and benefits through the Mappls App, which can be downloaded free from www.mappls.com/getApp, and works on Android, iOS, Android Auto and Carplay, and can also be accessed for free on the web from www.mappls.com.

