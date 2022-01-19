Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility update on rights issue

-
Right issue opens on 31 January 2022Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has provided the following update for proposed rights issue:
a) Number of Rights Equity Shares to be issued and the size of the Issue: 59,62,373 Equity Shares for an amount aggregating upto Rs 48,89,14,586 (assuming full subscription)
b) Rights Issue Price: Rs 82/- per Rights Equity Share.
c) Face Value: Re. 1/- per share
d) Premium: Rs. 81/- per share
e) Rights entitlement ratio: (1:43) which mean for 1 (one) Rights Equity Share for every 43 (forty three) held by eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date.
f) On Application: Investors will have to pay Rs 41/- per Rights Equity Share which constitutes 50% of the Issue Price and the balance Rs 41/- per Rights Equity Share which constitutes 50% of the Issue Price, will have to be paid, on one or more subsequent Call(s), as determined by the company's Board at its sole discretion.
g) Record Date: the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the Rights Entitlement in Rights Issue is 22 January 2022
h) Issue opening Date: 31 January 2022
Issue Closing Date: 14 February 2022
