Hitachi Energy India to supply traction transformers for Indian Railways

Hitachi Energy India has won orders exceeding Rs 160 crore for its key electric components to support the electrification of the country's rail routes.

As the operator of the world's fourth largest railway network, Indian Railways strives to achieve 100 percent electrification of broad-gauge routes by 2023.

The government of India's electric locomotive manufacturers, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), part of Indian Railways, placed orders with Hitachi Energy for traction transformers for passenger and freight locomotives in the October-December 2021 period.

