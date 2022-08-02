Wardwizard records 160% jump in sale of e-bikes in July

-
Sells 2,458 unitsWardwizard Innovations & Mobility sold 2,458 units of electric two-wheelers in July 2022. With this, the company registered a year on year growth of 160% as compared to July 2021, when it had sold 945 units of electric two-wheelers.
The company has already sold more than 10K (10,725) units of electric two wheelers in the first four months (April-July 2022) of this financial year, witnessing the growth of 263% as compared to same period (April-July 2021) of last financial year.
