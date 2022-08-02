Adani Data Networks acquires spectrum for its 5G foray

-
ADNL secured this spectrum for 20 years in the first ever 5G spectrum auction conducted by the Govt of India's Telecommunications Department.
The newly acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani Group's digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio.
The acceleration of digital enablement will have material long term improvement in the rate of return on assets.
Acquiring 400MHz of spectrum is the Group's first step in integrating its digital infrastructure portfolio, which includes Data Centres, Terrestrial Fibre and Submarine Cables, Industrial Cloud, AI Innovation Labs, Cybersecurity and SuperApps
