Welspun Corp spurts on securing multiple order wins worth Rs 1,400 cr

Welspun Corp advanced 3.09% to Rs 125.15 after the company bagged several deals of approximately 120 kilo metric tonnes (KMT) worth about Rs 1,400 crore, most of which will be executed from its facilities in India.

This includes a significant export order for a deep offshore pipeline project (of approximately 59 kilo metric tonnes (KMT)) in Gulf-of-Mexico, USA. With these orders, the company's order book stands at 492 KMT valued at approximately Rs 4,700 crore, after considering execution up to August 2021.

Welspun Corp's consolidated net profit surged 80.4% to Rs 97.28 crore on a 38.3% drop in net sales to Rs 1,242.37 crore in Q1FY22 over Q1FY21.

Welspun Corp offers pipe solutions with a capability to manufacture line pipes, along with specialized coating, double jointing and bending.

